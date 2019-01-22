To gain a better understanding of how the albatross interact with vessels and to find out how widespread illegal fishing is in the South Atlantic, Phillips has been given part of a £3.75 million (US$4.9 million) award by the British government to the UK Overseas Territories to tag adult and juvenile albatrosses on South Georgia Island. This will allow scientists to track where the birds go, when they are scanned by a vessel's radar, how close they get to the vessel, and how long they stay in its vicinity. This data will be broken down by sex, age, and breeding status.