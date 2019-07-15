Boeing announced today that the first of the RAF's new maritime patrol aircraft has made its maiden flight in the skies over Renton, Washington. Attended by British Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Royal Air Force personnel as well as Boeing P-8 program leaders, the twin-engine P-8A Poseidon jet took off at 10:00 am on July 12 for a 90-minute test flight that will be followed by the installation of military systems.