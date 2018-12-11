Each missile weighs in at 419 lb (190 kg) and is 12 ft (3.7 m) long. They are capable of flying at over four times the speed of sound thanks to a throttleable ducted rocket/ramjet combination that allows them to fly under thrust right up to the target at ranges beyond 62 mi (100 km). According to MBDA, this, combined with its active radar, gives the Meteor the largest No-Escape Zone of any air-to-air missile. The kill shot is a high explosive blast-fragmentation warhead with both proximity and impact fuses.