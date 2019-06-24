Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard, together with 802.11ac dual band Wi-Fi. The Gigabit Ethernet port has been moved around on the new board, going from the bottom right to the top right, though the 4-pin Power-over-Ethernet connector retains its original position. The Foundation has revealed that makers can look forward to full throughput, thanks to the Ethernet controller being connected to an external Broadcom PHY via a dedicated interface.

