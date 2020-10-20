MGB roadster to hit the streets again – in electric form

If you never had a chance to own a classic MGB roadster when they were new, you'll soon have a second chance … sort of. It won't actually be made by MG, and it will be powered by an electric motor – the latter might or might not be a selling point, depending on the buyer.

Known as the RBW EV Roadster, the limited-edition automobile is being made by UK-based RBW EV Classic Cars. It was designed in collaboration with Continental Engineering Services and Zytek Automotive, both of which are part of the Formula E-associated Continental AG group.

The body shell is made by project partner British Motor Heritage, and contains the motor in the rear with the Hyperdrive lithium-ion battery pack in the front (under the bonnet). This arrangement reportedly results in "perfectly balanced" weight distribution, and allows for a maximum volume of battery storage space.

The EV Roadster's 70-kW motor is claimed to deliver a top speed of 80 mph (129 km/h), and a 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) acceleration time of nine seconds. If the standard six-battery pack is selected, one eight-hour charge should be good for a stated range of about 160 miles (257 km). That figure climbs to 200 miles (322 km) if an optional seventh battery is added. A regenerative braking system helps stretch the battery power.

The RBW EV Roadster will be available in a choice of 14 paint colors RBW EV Classic Cars



Inside, drivers can expect to find hand-stitched leather upholstery, electric windows, a Pioneer satellite navigation system, a motorized 7-inch multi-touchscreen control center, along with multiple inputs for mobile device connectivity.

Some of the car's other features include custom-built double wishbone front and rear suspension, custom brake discs and callipers, and a unique wheel hub design that incorporates maintenance-free bearings.

Plans call for 30 of the EV Roadsters to be built initially, in the buyers' choice of 14 body colors, soft- or hard-top. Production should begin early next year, with prices starting at £90,000 (about US$116,533) plus taxes.

An MGB GT Fixed Head Coupe model should follow later in 2021. The system architecture could reportedly also allow for new electric versions of cars such as the Austin Healey, Jaguar E-Type, and Austin Mini.

And MG, by the way, is developing EVs of its own. Last year, the now-Chinese-owned automaker introduced the EZS electric crossover in the European and Australian markets.

Source: RBW EV Classic Cars

