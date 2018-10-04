A form of alcohol-to-jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene (ATJ-SPK), the end product was internationally approved as aviation turbine fuel this April. It can be used at up to a 50-percent blend ratio with standard, petroleum-based jet fuel. That hurdle having been cleared, the kerosene saw its first commercial use this Wednesday (Oct. 3rd), when it was used in a 5-percent blend to power a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 that flew from Orlando, Florida to London.