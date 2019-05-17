Each Senspad weighs under 2.5 lb (1.1 kg) and has its own battery that's reported good for up to 16 hours of beat bashing per charge. It rocks different hit zones, to which drum sounds can be associated and combined, and players can also adjust pad sensitivity. If you want more kick drum realism, you can opt for a Senstroke sensor and put one on your foot. The same goes for the hi-hat.