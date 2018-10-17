The researchers focused on one particular member of the EGF family – a receptor known as ERBB2. They tested three different methods to trigger this receptor to get the EGF pathway to fire back up and help replenish the lost hair cells. In the first, a virus was used to target the receptors. In the next, the team genetically engineered mice to overexpress ERBB2 which was already activated. And finally, the third involved testing two drugs designed to stimulate stem cell activity in other parts of the body, which also activated ERBB2.