Reolink Go wireless security camera breaks away from home routersView gallery - 5 images
Earlier this month, Anker's eufy EverCam launched on Kickstarter. As well as offering a 365 day battery life, the security camera wirelessly connected to a home router meaning totally cable-free set it and forget it installation. But you'd still need a Wi-Fi connection for it to keep watch over your home. The Reolink Go goes a step or two further, offering 4G mobile connectivity and optional solar battery topups.
Hong Kong-based Reolink debuted the Go at CES 2018 in January, and has now launched on Indiegogo to bring the 100 percent wire-free home security camera into production. The Reolink Go is built around a Starlight CMOS sensor that offers 1080p resolution video during the day and night vision when darkness creeps in. Naturally, motion detection is included and the camera can cover 130 degrees of what's in front of the lens.
Rather than depending on a home internet connection over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, the IP65 weatherproof Go rocks 4G LTE wireless connectivity, with Reolink saying that it will work with mobile network providers such as AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, and O2 and Vodafone in Europe. Of course, the slight downside to enjoying total wireless freedom is that users will need to sort out a data plan with those providers – adding to the setup and running costs.
The included 7,800 mAh/3.6 V battery is reported good for 500 minutes of live view or 2 months of standby, but can be charged by an optional solar panel. That live view can be had via an iOS/Android companion app, where users can engage in two-way conversations with tradesmen knocking at the front door and also setup alerts and notifications. Any footage captured by the camera can be stored to microSD, though Reolink does have its own cloud vault.
The Reolink Go Indiegogo campaign has about a month left to run, and pledges start at US$119 for the camera, or $176 for the camera and solar panel. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July. The video below has more on the project.
