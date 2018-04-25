Rather than depending on a home internet connection over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, the IP65 weatherproof Go rocks 4G LTE wireless connectivity, with Reolink saying that it will work with mobile network providers such as AT&T and T-Mobile in the US, and O2 and Vodafone in Europe. Of course, the slight downside to enjoying total wireless freedom is that users will need to sort out a data plan with those providers – adding to the setup and running costs.

