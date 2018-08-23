Glasgow's RHA has impressed us a number of times in the past with high-end cabled earphones like the T20, and now the audio gear maker has announced what it's calling the world's first wireless in-ear headphone to use planar magnetic technology. Planar is pretty hard to beat in terms of accuracy, responsiveness and low distortion listening, which makes the CL2 earphones an interesting wireless proposal. And if you don't need to go Bluetooth, the in-ear headphones can be cabled too.