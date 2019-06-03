The modular aspects of the RhinoWolf remain pretty much the same from old to new models. Each tent zips together with another, allowing you to camp together with a single partner or an entire group. It's suggested you can connect as many tents together as space allows, however, the idea feels slightly impractical once you hit four or five tents. The tunnel-like nature of the design means the person in the middle of a large RhinoWolf chain would have to uncomfortably climb over several people to get out. Fine for a small family maybe, but less enticing for a group of six or seven friends.