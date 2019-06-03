RhinoWolf 2.0 all-in-one lightweight tent maintains the modularityView gallery - 9 images
Two years after the first RhinoWolf delivered a fascinating lightweight tent system that could merge together single units into a large, tunnel-like tent community, we now find the RhinoWolf 2.0 – a new, improved model with a few small changes inspired by feedback from the first edition.
The strength of the original RhinoWolf, presented back in 2017, was perhaps its all-in-one, cost-effective, lightweight tent/sleeping bag/air mattress set-up. Combining all these elements into a standalone system weighing around 5 lb (2.6 kg) and costing only a few hundred dollars was a pretty decent proposition.
The new 2.0 model doesn't change a huge amount but offers some small improvements for a decent price, at least if you can snag an early-bird option in the ongoing crowdfunding launch.
The 2.0 model has cleverly integrated both the tent pole and pegs so the RhinoWolf is simple and fast to set-up. Extra air vents have also been added to help reduce humidity and improve air flow. Other than that the entire kit still weighs in at no more than 5.8 lb (2.7 kg).
Interestingly, the new model only offers two variations on sleeping bags, unlike the original model which offered three. The heavier duck down variation suggests a cold temperature limit of 40°F (10°C). This compares to the heaviest duck down variation from the first model with a cold temperature limit of 14° F (-10° C).
While we were skeptical back in 2017 this sleeping system would keep you warm in full winter blasts, even with the heaviest sleeping bag, the new model suggests even less winter capability. So those winter campers may not be well-served by this new 2.0 model.
The modular aspects of the RhinoWolf remain pretty much the same from old to new models. Each tent zips together with another, allowing you to camp together with a single partner or an entire group. It's suggested you can connect as many tents together as space allows, however, the idea feels slightly impractical once you hit four or five tents. The tunnel-like nature of the design means the person in the middle of a large RhinoWolf chain would have to uncomfortably climb over several people to get out. Fine for a small family maybe, but less enticing for a group of six or seven friends.
Perhaps the biggest strength of the RhinoWolf is its reasonably competitive price point. Current early-bird pricing will get you a model with the lightest sleeping bag for US$199, or the warmer bag for $219, which is decent for an all-in-one camping kit with tent, air mattress and sleeping bag all weighing under six pounds. It's already reached more than 10 times its campaign target with well over a month still to run. Deliveries are slated for December 2019 if all goes to plan.
Take a look at the RhinoWolf 2.0 kit in the campaign video below.
Source: Kickstarter
