Hyundai's DAL-e delivery bot takes on the morning coffee run

Hyundai and Kia are gunning for office mailroom jobs with the introduction of the DAL-e Delivery robot, that can not only distribute packages around a building autonomously, but can also do the coffee run too.

The new delivery bot from the Hyundai/Kia Robotics Lab is not based on the DAL-e "humanoid" launched in 2021, but a model introduced at the end of 2022 that was built on Hyundai's Plug & Drive platform featuring "intelligent steering, braking, in-wheel electric drive and suspension hardware" in one modular unit.

The DAL-e Delivery also features four Plug & Drive modules, with enhanced suspension to ensure that your cup of Joe within its belly arrives stirred but not shaken. The Lab reports that though the new bot doesn't stand as tall as its ancestor, the cargo hold has grown to accommodate up to 16 cups of coffee or packages weighing up to 10 kg (22 lb).

Onboard sensors allow the delivery bot to navigate complicated or busy environments while safely avoiding obstacles, and can also calculate optimal routes in real-time for quick deliveries. Top speeds of up to 1.2 m/s (2.7 mph) are given, which is actually slightly slower than the current model.

The DAL-e Delivery robot rolls on four Plug & Drive modules, each featuring an in-wheel motor plus intelligent steering and braking, and enhanced suspension Hyundai Motor Group/Kia

The previous version could wirelessly interface with a building's smart system servers to allow it to call for an elevator, using its camera and AI brains to check the number of occupants before rolling in if safe to do so, or wait for the next one. It could then move up to the desired floor and trundle off to the office or room – all without touching a button. Hyundai/Kia has confirmed that the new model will also be able to interface with elevator and door control systems in modern smart buildings.

Arriving at its destination, the built-in camera is used for AI facial recognition boasting 99.9% accuracy and the robot's cargo doors automatically open to the correct customer or target worker – no password or keycode needed. A light inside lets the recipient see what's available while a storage tray is pushed out for easier grab and go.

Onboard sensors cater for autonomous navigation, a built-in camera registers correct recipients via AI facial recognition and the robot's brains can even interface with a building's door and elevator control systems Hyundai Motor Group/Kia

Gone are the cutesy curves of old in favor of a square column design, albeit with rounded corners. The animated circular "eyes" have been replaced by a blocky matrix, and the halo-like interface atop the head makes way for a 11.6-inch tablet-shaped high-resolution display that shows service status info, as well as face-like animations to "enhance customer intimacy."

The DAL-e Delivery robot is aimed squarely at indoor food/beverage and parcel delivery services, and will make its debut shortly after the opening of IGIS Asset Management's Factorial Seongsu smart office in Seoul, South Korea, during the second quarter of this year. You can get an early look at the service bot in action via Hyundai's YouTube channel.

Source: Hyundai Motor Group