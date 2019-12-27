© 2019 New Atlas
Interactive robotic cat hits Kickstarter

By Ben Coxworth
December 27, 2019
Although the MarsCat features OLED eyes, it actually sees through a camera in its nose
The MarsCat will be available in multiple colors
Each MarsCat's personality is determined by its interactions with its owner
The MarsCat is capable of recognizing three included toys
The MarsCat detects when it's being touched
Although the MarsCat features OLED eyes, it actually sees through a camera in its nose
There's a good chance that you're already familiar with Sony's aibo robotic dog, which was recently reissued. However, what if you're more of a cat person? Well, that's where the new MarsCat is designed to come in.

Developed by China's Elephant Robotics, the MarsCat autonomously moves about its owner's home utilizing 16 motorized joints. Along with simply walking around, it will also randomly perform activities such as playing, sleeping, and even burying imaginary waste in a litter box.

Besides its servos and battery pack, some of the robot's other onboard electronics include a nose-mounted camera, a depth-sensing laser, a microphone, a speaker, six capacitive touch sensors, and a Raspberry Pi microprocessor. Utilizing these, it can reportedly recognize objects such as three included toys, plus it's able to avoid obstacles and respond to several voice commands.

The MarsCat will be available in multiple colors
In fact, each MarsCat develops a distinct personality based on the manner in which its owner interacts with it over time.

For example, the more often that the user talks to the robot, the more frequently it will meow at them. Other determining factors include the user's tone of voice, and the number of times that they handle the MarsCat. All told, the bot's personality will end up varying between six character traits: enthusiastic vs aloof, energetic vs lazy, and social vs shy.

Electronically-inclined users will be glad to know that the device is open-source, meaning that they can create and share new software and hardware hacks. One three-hour USB charge of the robot's battery should reportedly be good for two to five hours of runtime, depending on the activity level.

As previously mentioned, the MarsCat is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$649 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $1,299.

You can see the robot in action, in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter

RoboticsKickstarterCatsPets
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
