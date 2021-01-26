© 2021 New Atlas
Robotics

German robot being designed to prune fruit trees

By Ben Coxworth
January 26, 2021
German robot being designed to...
The Phoenix robot, with its arm-mounted sheathed power saw (green) visible at the top of the photo
The Phoenix robot, with its arm-mounted sheathed power saw (green) visible at the top of the photo
View 2 Images
The Phoenix robot, with its arm-mounted sheathed power saw (green) visible at the top of the photo
1/2
The Phoenix robot, with its arm-mounted sheathed power saw (green) visible at the top of the photo
The robot's 3D scans are used to create point cloud models of the trees
2/2
The robot's 3D scans are used to create point cloud models of the trees

According to Germany's University of Hohenheim, about 80 percent of the fruit trees in that country aren't regularly pruned – despite the fact that doing so makes them structurally stronger and more resistant to disease. That's why a team at the university is creating a robot to do the job.

Known as Phoenix, the wheeled robot is being developed by agricultural technician Dr. David Reiser, doctoral student Jonas Straub and research assistant Jonas Boysen.

Plans call for it to begin each pruning job by first driving in a circle around the tree, performing a 3D scan utilizing its onboard LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) module and optical camera. An integrated computer will then use the scan data to create a point cloud model of the tree, showing the three-dimensional structure of its crown. Next, artificial intelligence-based software will analyze that structure, determining which branches need to be trimmed in order to keep the crown in the optimum shape.

Finally, Phoenix will proceed to automatically perform the actual pruning, using a small power saw on the end of an articulated arm to remove the problematic branches.

The robot's 3D scans are used to create point cloud models of the trees
The robot's 3D scans are used to create point cloud models of the trees

In its current prototype form, the robot has to be manually guided from tree to tree by an operator using a remote control unit. Down the road, however, Phoenix should be able to autonomously make its own way through orchards via a combination of its onboard sensors and a GNSS (global navigation satellite system) module.

You can see Phoenix in action – although not performing any actual pruning just yet – in the following video.

Source: University of Hohenheim (German)

Pflege wertvoller Biotope: Autonomer Agrar-Roboter hilft beim Erhalt von Streuobstwiesen

Tags

RoboticsUniversity of HohenheimAgricultureFruitTree
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More