Picnic's pizza robot to crank out up to 300 pies per hour at CES

Visitors to this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center will have the option of chowing down on robot-made pizzas. Live event hospitality supplier Centerplate has selected Seattle-based food technology company Picnic to provide its automated food assembly system that will create up to 300 12-inch bespoke pizzas an hour on the CES show floor.

Originally developed for the high-volume production of bespoke pizzas, Picnic's automated food assembly system was trialed at the T-Mobile Park stadium in Seattle in October this year. The system is modular, freestanding, doesn't take up much space and uses deep-learning to adapt to its tasks and settings. According to Picnic, it requires little training to use and in addition to pizzas, it is also designed to prepare other types of food, including bun, bowl, tortilla, and plate formats.

Centerplate Executive Chef Taylor Park stands in front of Picnic's automated pizza assembly robot at T-Mobile Park Picnic

Along with feeding hungry CES visitors, Picnic also sees its system being used in small shops, large chains, virtual restaurants, and ghost kitchens.

CES runs from January 7 to 10, 2020.

Source: Picnic