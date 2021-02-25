© 2021 New Atlas
Robotics

Soft robotic grasper channels the spirit of the Venus flytrap

By Ben Coxworth
February 25, 2021
Soft robotic grasper channels ...
The prototype device is used to lift a delicate blueberry
The prototype device is used to lift a delicate blueberry
View 1 Image
The prototype device is used to lift a delicate blueberry
1/1
The prototype device is used to lift a delicate blueberry

Although soft robotic graspers may be squishy on the outside, they usually still have hard, unyielding electronic components on the inside. A new and potentially more versatile bio-inspired grasping system, however, is 100 percent soft.

Developed by a team of scientists from China's Southeast University, the experimental grasper was inspired by plants such as the Venus flytrap, which move in response to environmental stimuli.

The researchers started with a slab of a polymer known as a liquid crystal elastomer (LCE), which changes its shape in response to changes in temperature. They then applied a liquid metal (nickel-infused gallium-indium alloy) to its surface, which they magnetically arranged into lines, forming an uninterrupted circuit. Finally, they sealed that circuit with a layer of silicone.

When an electrical current is run through that circuit, a small amount of heat is produced within the material. Subsequently applying mechanical pressure to the grasping surface stretches the circuit, causing the current and thus the material's temperature to drop. As a result, the LCE curls inward. Easing off on the pressure allows it to to return to its default flat state.

In this fashion, the scientists were able to grip small objects by pressing the grasper against them, causing it to curl. Those items could then be lifted, moved, and then dropped as the grasper uncurled after the initial pressure was released.

The device is demonstrated in the video below – in order to better visualize its morphing action, a type of silicone was used that changes from pink to red as its temperature rises.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Source: American Chemical Society

An intelligent soft material that curls under pressure or expands when stretched - Headline Science

Tags

RoboticsAmerican Chemical SocietySoutheast UniversitySoft RoboticsBiomimicry
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More