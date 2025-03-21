Squirrel-inspired one-legged robot nimbly leaps between branches

I love me a bio-inspired robot that pulls off challenging feats by taking cues from the natural world. University of California, Berkeley (UCB) researchers have now shown off the one-legged Salto bot mimic the way squirrels leap effortlessly between precarious branches and stick the landing on the very first attempt.

Since 2016, Salto has played a big role in helping engineers at UCB figure out ways to enhance robotic mobility for specialized applications. The one-legged bot can jump to a height of over three feet (over a meter) – thrice its own height – and even ricochet off a wall.

For Salto's latest trick, the hopping bot leapt onto a perilous branch and balanced without toppling over.

Watch the little robot do its thing in the clip below.

Berkeley researchers designed this robot to jump like a squirrel

So how do you make a robot land on a branch with one foot? It starts with extensive research on how squirrels jump. Some members of the UCB team presented a paper on this biomechanical analysis, which appeared in the Journal of Experimental Biology last month.

As it turns out, when squirrels land on a branch, they direct the force of landing through their shoulder joint, and then apply braking force with their legs to avoid falling forwards or backwards.

A squirrel leaping from a perch to a branch instrumented to measure force (top); Salto the one-legged robot following suit with a flywheel and adjustable leg forces (bottom) Sebastian Lee (top) and Justin Yim (bottom) / UC Berkeley

Next, the researchers went to work enhancing Salto's capabilities. The bot already had a motorized flywheel to help it balance; adding a way to reverse the motor enabled Salto to brake when it landed on a branch. The team also added adjustable leg forces to help it compensate for over- or under-shooting when it landed, in addition to the flywheel's effect.

With that, Salto and other robots that use this tech could potentially aid in search-and-rescue operations by navigating nimbly through disaster areas, help inspect infrastructure, and even explore low-gravity celestial bodies.

To that end, Justin Yim, who co-authored the paper on jumping robots that appeared in Science Robotics, is developing a one-legged bot that could survey Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, where a single leap could carry the little machine the length of a football field.

Source: UC Berkeley