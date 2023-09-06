UGOT kit turns you into the maker of seven robots

In recent years we've seen quadruped robots, self-balancing robots, and omnidirectional robots. Should you want one of your own, the UGOT Robotic Kit now allows users to build all of those bots and more.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the kit is made by Hong Kong robotics company UBTECH. Six years ago, the firm set the world record for the largest number of robots to simultaneously perform a dance routine.

UGOT consists of multiple modules which are dedicated to functions such as data processing (via a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU), locomotion, sensing, and interfacing. Utilizing a locking-knob system, these units can be easily connected in different combinations to create different robots.

The quadruped robot UGOT

As previously mentioned, the possibilities include a dog-like quadruped, a model that balances on two wheels located on the ends of its two legs, and a bot with four omnidirectional mecanum wheels. Other options include a spider-like robot (albeit one with four legs), a grasper-arm-equipped "engineer vehicle," a Segway-like two-wheeled self-balancing car, and a four-wheeled transforming car that can raise itself up to traverse rough terrain.

Utilizing electronics such as a 720p RGB camera, a three-microphone array, an IMU (inertial measurement unit), a speaker and a 2.4-inch touchscreen display, the bots are capable of things like visual tag recognition, pedestrian/motion tracking, posture recognition, speech recognition, and integration with ChatGPT.

The transforming car robot, which has a top speed of 140 cm (55 in) per second UGOT

Users can preprogram the robots via the Python programming language, or they can remotely control them in real time via either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. An accompanying app allows for functions such as bidirectional voice communication with another person, FPV control, video/photo recording, and the autonomous following of people or pets.

Additionally, if users aren't really sure what they should do with their robot, the app also includes a number of AI-interactive games. Power is provided by a 2,600-mAh/11.1-volt lithium-ion battery, one charge of which should be good for 2.5 hours of use – although that figure likely varies with the type of robot built.

The self-balancing robot UGOT

Assuming the UGOT Robotic Kit reaches production, a pledge of US$549 will get you a full kit that allows you to built all seven robots (one a time), with $369 getting you a simpler two-robot kit. The planned retail prices are $899 and $599, respectively.

You can see the robots in action, in the video below.

UGOT Robotic Kit - Future Crafted Now

Sources: Kickstarter, UGOT

