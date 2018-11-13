"Our troops now have the chance to test out a huge range of robotic kit in what will be the biggest exercise of its kind in our history," says Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson. "We're always working with the brightest minds in Britain and across the world to see how they can support our military of the future, but now the front-runners have the chance to prove what they can really do on a battlefield. This equipment could revolutionize our Armed Forces, keeping them safe and giving them the edge in an increasingly unstable world."