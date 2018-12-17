Normally when smaller satellites need to be fired into space, they are packed in around bigger payloads on larger launch vehicles as a kind of ride-sharing arrangement. NASA's Venture Class Launch Services program aims to use a new breed of smaller rockets to let them ride in luxury on their own personal, purpose-built spacecraft. The agency has carried out its very first launch as part of this endeavor, with 13 of its CubeSats lifted into orbit by Rocket Lab, a space startup who itself has experienced an eventful year.