An impressive spectacle, to be sure. But that's only step one of the plan. Roosegaarde wants to put some semblance of the technology found in his Smog Free Towers to work in space. They collect smog by releasing positively charged ions into the air, which cling to fine pollution particles and are then sucked back into the tower and snaffled by a negatively charged surface. This captured smog is then compressed into cubes for jewelry.