Dzyne is reportedly already performing flight tests with a working prototype, and hopes to have an operational version of its production model in the air by October – it could be commercially available early next year. Plans call for that first version to weigh 20 lb (9 kg), be capable of lifting and carrying payloads of at least 7 lb (3 kg), and have the ability to fly for up to four hours per charge of its battery pack. It should be priced similarly to other VTOL drones.