This Dali Lives project was developed with the support and approval of The Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation, and it's no surprise the artist's estate was in favor of this enterprise. Dali is so perfectly suited to the idea of digital reincarnation it's hard to imagine a better combination of technology and subject. The surrealist artist, known to refer to himself in the third person, once suggested that, while he generally believes in death, "the death of Dali, absolutely not. Believe in my death becoming very – almost impossible."