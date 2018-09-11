Deepfake. It's a word that's entered the modern lexicon for all the wrong reasons. Combining the phrase deep learning with the word fake, the AI image-processing technique can superimpose the likeness of one person onto a video of someone else. Perhaps inevitably, the technology has become synonymous with pornography, with graphic videos apparently but falsely depicting celebrities now banned by Twitter, Reddit and even Pornhub. Now, new research at Carnegie Mellon could take deepfakes to the next level with a technique called Recycle-GAN, which can take the detailed content of one video or performer and apply it to another, keeping the style of the latter intact.