Less than a year ago, Samsung unveiled a cinema-sized LED screen capable of 4K resolution and HDR, and followed this in July with its first commercial installation at a theater in Seoul, South Korea. Now the company has revealed a 3D version at the Integrated Systems Europe 2018 expo in Amsterdam.

Samsung says that folks who have watched movies on a Cinema LED Screen feel as though they've been viewing footage in 3D, thanks to higher peak brightness, true-to-life colors, high contrast and sharp, vibrant images. The company's developers were subsequently challenged to take this cinema projector killing technology to the world of actual 3D movies.



"The existing 3D cinemas had to compromise between brightness and resolution," said Samsung's Dongsoo Koo. "The screen is dark as if the viewers are wearing sunglasses in the theater. The brightness is already halved, and with the 3D glasses that audience must wear, it becomes a one-third level compared to other 2D films. The resolution is halved too. It is inevitable as the videos for the left and right eye are overlapped and reflected."



Samsung reports that its 3D Cinema LED display not only manages to deliver the same brightness and resolution as its Cinema LED Screen, but also makes use of a specially-developed algorithm to completely stop left/right eye crosstalk – one of the causes of dizziness while watching 3D movies. The company is promising viewers the same watching experience no matter where they are seated in the theater, too.



"The left video should be seen only by the left eye and the right video only by the right eye," explained Koo. "But there are moments when our eyes receive overlapped imagery. This is called 'crosstalk,' and the repetition of crosswalk causes the dizziness and headache. Fortunately, our developers came up with an algorithm for 3D Cinema LED to completely get rid of any crosstalk from happening, therefore dealing with the dizziness and headache issues."

