Monitors generally command a lot of space on a desk, but the Space Monitor tries to be a bit more accommodating. It sits on the end of a moveable arm, the base of which clamps to the edge of a desk, allowing it to be pulled towards the user for a closer look or pushed back to sit flush against the wall, out of the way. The power and input cables are also built into the inside of the arm, so they aren't dragging across the desk every time you reposition it.