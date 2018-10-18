Samsung's latest 2-in-1 tablet gives you freedom to roam for two working daysView gallery - 4 images
Samsung released its last take on the Windows tablet – the Galaxy Book – in May 2017, an answer to convertible tablets like Microsoft's Surface Pro. Now the company has revealed the Galaxy Book2, with better visuals, improved processor and cooked-in X20 LTE connectivity. And a battery that should be good for two full working days.
LTE support comes courtesy of Snapdragon's 850 mobile system-on-chip with an integrated X20 LTE modem. The Book2 launches on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, meaning you'll need a data plan from one of them to tap into connectivity on the move. The Snapdragon SoC also treats users to four Kryo 385 cores at 2.96 GHz and four more at 1.7 GHz, as well as an Adreno 630 GPU.
There's a 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 resolution AMOLED display out front, backed up in the audio department by AKG-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Video chats are catered for by a 5 MP webcam above the display, while an 8 MP camera at the rear takes care of snaps and video. System memory comes in at 4 GB, storage at 128 GB (plus microSD expansion) and the physical keyboard/folio cover hybrid and S Pen come included in the box.
Samsung hasn't mentioned Bluetooth, but there is 802.11ac Wi-Fi and cabled connectivity shapes up as two USB-C ports. And there's a 3.5 mm audio jack for plugging in headphones, too.
Battery life is reported good for up to 20 hours between charges, depending on how it's used, with fast charging meaning you won't have to spend too long tied to a wall outlet.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 goes on sale from November 2 for US$999.99.
Source: Samsung
