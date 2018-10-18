LTE support comes courtesy of Snapdragon's 850 mobile system-on-chip with an integrated X20 LTE modem. The Book2 launches on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, meaning you'll need a data plan from one of them to tap into connectivity on the move. The Snapdragon SoC also treats users to four Kryo 385 cores at 2.96 GHz and four more at 1.7 GHz, as well as an Adreno 630 GPU.