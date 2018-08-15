Samsung taps Harman audio expertise for premium soundbar launchView gallery - 3 images
Samsung has announced its first major collaboration with Harman since it bought the company early last year. Two premium soundbars sporting logos from both brands have been revealed, both with up-firing and side-firing speakers for the promise of immersive three dimensional sound thanks to included Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies.
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio are object-based platforms designed to deliver life-like surround sound, in this case ushering a theater-like listening experience into your living room. The HW-N950 offering from Samsung/Harman is a 7.1.4 channel system with 512 W of total power with a 34 Hz - 17 kHz frequency response.
The system is made up of a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers for behind the sofa. The 1,226 x 83 x 136 mm (48.2 x 3.2 x 5.3 in), 8.8 kg (19.4 lb) soundbar rocks a total of 17 custom speakers, including four up-firing and two side-firing drivers, for the promise of total audio immersion. It features an optical input, two HDMI inputs and one HDMI out, but will connect wirelessly to some modern TVs over Bluetooth or a home Wi-Fi network.
Smartphones can stream music through the soundbar when it's not being used for the TV, with 32-bit upscaling helping to deliver top notch sound. The satellites comprise an 8-inch, 162 W sub that tips the scales at 9.6 kg (21 lb) while each of the 120 x 210 x 141 mm (4.7 x 8.2 x 5.5 in) , 2.1 kg (4.6 lb) surround speakers feature front- and up-firing drivers.
If 7.1.4 sounds a bit complicated for you, Samsung has also announced the HW-N850 5.1.2 soundbar system, with a total of 13 speakers in the soundbar itself plus an included wireless subwoofer. Total output is reported to be 372 W, which should still be enough for most living room setups.
Samsung hasn't revealed pricing for the new soundbars, but they're expected to be released on August 20.
Source: Samsung
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more