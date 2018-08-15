The system is made up of a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers for behind the sofa. The 1,226 x 83 x 136 mm (48.2 x 3.2 x 5.3 in), 8.8 kg (19.4 lb) soundbar rocks a total of 17 custom speakers, including four up-firing and two side-firing drivers, for the promise of total audio immersion. It features an optical input, two HDMI inputs and one HDMI out, but will connect wirelessly to some modern TVs over Bluetooth or a home Wi-Fi network.

