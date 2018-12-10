In February this year, Samsung revealed a 3D version of the 34 ft Cinema LED screen that was installed in a movie theater in Seoul, South Korea, in 2017. In April the company branded its huge screens Onyx, and now the Capital Cinema in Beijing's Xicheng district has been fitted out with a new 3D-ready Onyx Cinema LED screen – and it's 1.4 times wider than those which have come before.