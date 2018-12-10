Samsung installs 46 ft 3D movie screen in Beijing's Capital CinemaView gallery - 2 images
In February this year, Samsung revealed a 3D version of the 34 ft Cinema LED screen that was installed in a movie theater in Seoul, South Korea, in 2017. In April the company branded its huge screens Onyx, and now the Capital Cinema in Beijing's Xicheng district has been fitted out with a new 3D-ready Onyx Cinema LED screen – and it's 1.4 times wider than those which have come before.
The curtain was raised on the 14 meter (46 ft) Onyx Cinema LED screen during a grand opening ceremony on December 7, where its market availability was also announced.
Samsung says that the bigger cinema screen was developed in response to customer feedback and calls from businesses for ever more eye-popping displays to help increase ticket sales. The Onyx Cinema LED screen at the 81 year-old Capital Cinema offers 4K resolution with HDR, 88 fL (301.5 nit) peak brightness, is 3D-ready and DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-certified.
"We're always looking for new ways to enhance our customer experience," said Deng Yonghong, CEO of Capital Cinema. "That's why we are absolutely thrilled to incorporate the world's first 14-meter Onyx Cinema LED screen into our theaters as it creates a best-in-class cinema experience that is truly unmatched, and an immersive environment unlike anything our customers have experienced before."
Source: Samsung
