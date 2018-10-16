Using a new software package, SNL is developing models to help it better understand how liquid hydrogen behaves, especially in cases of leaks. Unlike hydrogen gas, liquid hydrogen is so cold that it freezes the air around it when it escapes, which means it's hard to determine how a leak works, how much hydrogen is in the air, and how far away from a leak the combustion sources are. These are things that need to be solved before large numbers of hydrogen fueling points are established in built up areas with dense populations.