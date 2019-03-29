That showed that the moons closest to Saturn – Pan and Daphnis – are reddish in color, which is similar to the main rings. While the team doesn't yet know what minerals make it that color, they suspect a mix of organic compounds and iron. Meanwhile the moons outside the main rings, including Atlas, Prometheus and Pandora, look more blue, thanks to layers of icy particles and water vapor sprayed over them by Enceladus' icy plumes.