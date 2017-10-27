When the arm reaches the floor of the chamber, it picks up a cell, which sticks to the underside of its free end. A pulsing blue laser is then shined on its fixed end, causing the whole arm to oscillate. Another laser, an infrared one, measures those oscillations at the free end, where the cell is hanging. By comparing the extent of the oscillations, first without and then with the cell on the arm, it's possible to calculate its weight to within trillionths of a gram.