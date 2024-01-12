© 2024 New Atlas
Science

Microneedle patches could soon be used to tattoo our pets

By Ben Coxworth
January 12, 2024
Microneedle patches could soon be used to tattoo our pets
The technology has already been used to apply dot-matrix-style tattoos to lab rats
The technology has already been used to apply dot-matrix-style tattoos to lab rats
View 1 Image
The technology has already been used to apply dot-matrix-style tattoos to lab rats
1/1
The technology has already been used to apply dot-matrix-style tattoos to lab rats

While it's important for your dog or cat to have a form of ID in case they get lost, tags can fall off, and microchips can migrate out of place. Japanese scientists are developing an alternative, in the form of quick and painless tattoos.

First of all, yes, some pet owners do already get their animals tattooed. However, because the procedure is time-consuming, invasive and a bit painful, the creature typically has to be placed under general anesthesia beforehand.

Seeking a simpler approach to pet-tattooing, researchers from The University of Tokyo recently looked to what are known as microneedle patches.

In most cases, these devices take the form of a small, flat piece of material with an array of tiny, sharp, medication-filled studs – or "microneedles" – on its underside. While the main patch is usually made of a nontoxic polymer, the needles are made of a substance that will harmlessly dissolve once within the body.

When the patch is pressed against a patient's skin, the microneedles penetrate the skin's outer layer, not reaching any of the nerves beneath. Those needles soon dissolve, releasing the medication into the interstitial fluid between the skin cells.

For their patch system, the U Tokyo scientists utilized microneedles (less than 1 mm in length) made of hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in the body. These needles were loaded with molecules of nontoxic black tattoo ink. Additionally, the needles were arranged on each patch in such a manner that they formed a dot-matrix image of a specific letter or numeral.

In tests performed on rats, the microneedle patches were successfully used to tattoo such alphanumeric characters onto areas of bare skin. After a period of one month, those characters were still clearly visible to the naked eye.

More research still needs to be conducted, including longer-term testing. It is hoped that the technology could ultimately be used not just on pets, but also as a means of identifying livestock and tracking wildlife.

A paper on the study, which was led by Jongho Park, was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

And if you're thinking, "Hey, could microneedle patches be used to tattoo humans?" … well, scientists at Georgia Tech are already working on that.

Source: The University of Tokyo

Tags

ScienceUniversity of TokyoTattooPetsAnimalsMicroneedlesIdentification
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!