Jurassic relict reeled out of the ocean is a "totally unique" animal

While scientists hunt for signs of life on other planets, there are still plenty of utterly alien creatures left to find right here on Earth. Now a brand new horror has emerged from the depths of the ocean – meet Ophiojura, a “totally unique” type of animal with arms covered in hooks and eight sets of toothy jaws.

The first, and so far only, specimen of Ophiojura was trawled up in 2011 about 200 km (124 miles) east of the island of New Caledonia in the southwest Pacific Ocean. There, French scientists were exploring an underwater mountain about 500 m (1,640 ft) below the surface, when they found the bizarre creature. And now it’s been scientifically described in a new study.

Ophiojura is separated from its closest living relatives by 180 million years of evolution C. Harding/Museums Victoria

Ophiojura looks a bit like an elongated starfish, with eight arms measuring 10 cm (4 in) long that are covered in hooks and spines. They all meet in the middle in a terribly toothy grin comprising eight sets of jaws like some Lovecraftian nightmare.

The odd Ophiojura is not just a new species – it’s a new genus and a new family. Its closest living relatives are the brittle stars, which themselves are relatives of starfish, but “close” isn’t exactly the word we’d use. Genetic studies revealed that their last common ancestor lived about 180 million years ago, during the Jurassic period when dinosaurs were just reaching their prime.

Intriguingly, the researchers say they’ve also seen fossils from about that same period that look remarkably like the new species. The team says that this makes Ophiojura a “relict” species, which has persisted relatively untouched by evolution for millions of years. It may be the only, or at least one of very few, living species from a branch of life that was once widespread.

A turn-around CT scan of Ophiojura J. Black/University of Melbourne

The team will embark on a new expedition in July and August to similar underwater mountains, largely unexplored, in the Indian Ocean, in hopes of finding similar relicts.

The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Source: Museums Victoria via The Conversation