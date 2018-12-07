The team found that the geckos were able to run on water at a rate of nearly one meter (3 ft) a second. They are yet to confirm if the creature can turn that water into wine, but the unique set of techniques it uses to stay afloat could lead to new, more effective aquatic robots. One example the study authors point to is the concept of a bipedal water-running robot inspired by basilisk lizards. Adding the planing abilities of the smooth-bellied gecko and an undulating tail to the mix could improve their energy efficiency, velocity and stability.