Scubapro gets in on the diving HUD gameView gallery - 3 images
Back in 2017, French startup Thalatoo announced the Maoi, a scuba mask-mounted head-up display (HUD) dive computer. Well, a bigger name is now throwing its hat in the ring, as California-based Scubapro has released its own product – it's called the Galileo HUD Mask-Mounted Dive Computer.
As is the case with the Maoi, the idea behind the Galileo HUD is that instead of having to look down at a wrist-mounted device, divers will be able to check important dive stats simply by glancing at a micro LED full-color display that's projected into their peripheral vision. That display is visible in all lighting conditions, and appears to float approximately 1 meter (3.3 ft) in front of the user.
The device itself is neutrally buoyant, has a maximum operational depth of 394 ft (120 m), runs for up to 20 hours on one charge of its lithium-ion battery, and it mounts on a variety of compatible Scubapro masks – the display unit extends down above the diver's right-hand eye, although the whole thing flips up out of the way when not needed.
Utilizing a push-and-twist knob on the side of the computer, users can switch between four operating modes and numerous screen configurations, depending on the type of diving they're doing and the data that they require. Amongst that data is maximum depth reached, current depth, compass bearing, dive time, no stop time, remaining bottom time, current gas mix, descent/ascent speed, altimeter and GPS.
Additionally, if buyers get an optional regulator-mounted wireless transmitter module, they'll receive real-time air-tank-pressure readings. Factoring in their breathing workload, this information allows the computer to calculate their true remaining bottom time.
The Galileo HUD is also able to record over 10,000 hours of dive profiles on its 2GB of internal memory. After each dive, that data can be synced by Bluetooth or USB cable to a digital dive log on a separate computer or mobile device.
You can purchase the Galileo HUD now, via the link below – it's priced at US$1,399 for the basic package, or $1,699 for one that includes the transmitter.
Source: Scubapro
