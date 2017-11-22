Film producer James Glickenhaus is aiming to show that his earlier ventures into the supercar and endurance racing world were not a flash in the pan. With US production now approved, the new 650 bhp SCG 004S will soon be added to the successful SCG 003 range.







Looking less like a Le Mans series prototype than the 003 and more like a stylish, street-legal supercar, the 004S design evokes the glamour of the SCG P4/5 Competizione of the late 2000s with flowing lines and a central cabin bubble, while the rear borrows heavily from the 003. The body panels can be either natural or tinted carbon fiber and use of the composite on the chassis helps to keep weight down to around 2,600 lb (1,180 kg).

Behind the bubble glasshouse lurks a 5.0-liter, turbocharged V8 that red lines at 8,200 rpm. It develops maximum torque of 531 lb.ft (720 Nm) and maximum output of 650 bhp (485 kW). The standard transmission is a six-speed, three-pedal manual although a two-pedal paddle-shift alternative will be available.

The cabin interior borrows a page from the McLaren playbook with a centrally-mounted driver's seat set between and slightly ahead of the passenger seats. The dashboard is a mix of old and new school with a symmetrical spread of nine white-faced analogue dials either side of the large central tachometer, a simple, uncluttered steering wheel and a purposeful alloy shift gate sitting behind a smart phone dock. Rear view is provided via a camera to a digital display at top center, where habit takes the driver's eyes to where the mirror would be.

The Scuderia was granted US Low Volume Manufacturer status in July, enabling assembly of up to 325 turnkey cars compliant with Federal Motor Vehicle and Emissions regulations per year. With that approval, the 003 models will be manufactured in the US instead of being imported as kits as they have been, and the 004 will eventually join them. The plan is to have 004S prototypes under test on the road by mid-2018, the first 25 Founders Edition cars delivered during 2019, and to increase production capacity to deliver 250 cars by 2020-2021.

The company is already established as a serious contender in endurance racing with two class wins for the 003C (the GT3 version of the 003) at the Nurburgring 24-hour race, one of which followed a surprise pole position in May this year. To build on that success, GT3 and GTE/GTLM competition versions of the 004 will be developed.