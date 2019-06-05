The five door car's 3,557 x 1,645 x 1,478 mm (140 x 64.7 x 58.1 in) dimensions and 2,420 mm (95.2 in) wheelbase make it a good fit for city life. Its electric motor produces 61 kW (81 hp) and 212 Nm (156 lb.ft) of torque, which zips the Mii from standstill to 50 km/h (0-31 mph) in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 130 km/h (80.7 mph). And the 36.8 kWh Li-ion battery is reported good for 260 km (161.5 mi) of WLTP all-electric range, with support for 40 kW fast charging that will get the battery to 80 percent capacity in an hour.

