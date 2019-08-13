Sennheiser has been a leading brand in the audio field for decades, giving the world the first directional microphone in the 1950s, the first open headphones in the 60s, and has been an early innovator in wireless field, so it's a little surprising that the company has taken so long to release a truly audiophile-quality, in-ear product. Now the IE 80S BT is finally here though, what we really need to know is, how good does it sound? Since it costs US$150 more than its wired sibling, all one can really say at this point is, the proof will be in the pudding.