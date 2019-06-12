Over the next nine weeks, bone cells from the ribs proceeded to migrate into the ceramic and crushed bone, gradually replacing those materials until nothing but live bone remained. The researchers then proceeded to remove the bioreactors from the ribs, and to remove the spacers from the animals' mandibles. They then implanted the pieces of form-fitting newly-grown bone in the corresponding gaps. The material grown using the crushed bone proved to be the most like natural bone, so it ended up being used for all the implants.