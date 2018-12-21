The price? The Silent 55 starts at €1.4 million (US$1.6 million), which isn't too bad for this kind of vessel, given that your fuel and maintenance bills will be going way down. The boat's party potential definitely drops with the solar panels soaking up sun your guests might otherwise prefer to themselves but, on the other hand, if you're going to do this kind of thing, this is one of the less wasteful and more practical ways you can go about it. And if you need to go bigger, Silent Yachts is working on 64- and 79-ft (19.5- and 24-m) versions that crank things up a level, both in space and luxury.