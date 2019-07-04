Aeros looper puts on-the-fly mixing at your feetView gallery - 4 images
In 2013, David Packouz sampled some beats played by a top drummer and put realistic percussion at the feet of guitarists. That drummer-in-a-pedal got a baby brother a couple of years later, and now Singular Sound is aiming to shake up the looper space with the Aeros Loop Studio.
The BeatBuddy pedals essentially gave guitarists full control over backing percussion, with the ability to insert intros, fills and more just by tapping the stomp. The first model was just a bit bigger than a Boss effects pedal, while the Mini reduced that pedalboard footprint at the expense of some functionality.
The Aeros Loop Studio is also pedalboard-friendly, though with 7.8 x 5.6 x 2.2 inch (198 x 142 x 56 mm) dimensions, it will have a commanding presence on the board. Players can opt to quantize tracks in any time signature or choose to go freeform, with the unit offering up six parallel tracks and six song parts for a total of 36 unique loops per song.
Unlimited overdubs can be added to each loop for more depth, simultaneous parallel and sequential looping is available, and recording time using internal storage is reported to be 3 hours in mono, 1.5 hours in stereo, and with a SD media card popped into the slot, that can be bumped up to 48 hours.
Included 32-bit floating point, 24-bit recording circuitry and pro-level DACs promise studio quality recordings at less than 1 ms latency across the 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range.
The four footswitches up top – which have smooth uppers for sock-friendly bedroom looping – are joined by a scrollwheel that allows for hands-free mixing while performing. A 4.3-inch touchscreen display keeps users clued in as to where they are in the loop, and there's built-in Wi-Fi for over-the-air updates, Bluetooth too, and MIDI in/out ports for syncing with a BeatBuddy or other effects.
The stereo looper pedal also rocks two instrument inputs, two outputs, one aux in and one aux out. And it's powered by the included 9 V, 360 mA adapter.
Singular Sound is taking pre-orders now for a special introductory price of US$590. Shipping is expected to start in September, when the ticket price will likely increase to $770. The video below has more.
Source: Singular Sound
