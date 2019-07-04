The four footswitches up top – which have smooth uppers for sock-friendly bedroom looping – are joined by a scrollwheel that allows for hands-free mixing while performing. A 4.3-inch touchscreen display keeps users clued in as to where they are in the loop, and there's built-in Wi-Fi for over-the-air updates, Bluetooth too, and MIDI in/out ports for syncing with a BeatBuddy or other effects.

