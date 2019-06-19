"For this office, we wanted to design and build an iteration from scratch," says Powers Construction. "Thus removing the structural constraints of the shipping container module. The goal was to create a seamless Corten steel form reminiscent of a traditional pitched roof house. The roof pitch was calculated so truck transportation would not require over-height permits. The interior was to be heated with a traditional wood stove. One end was to be fully glazed, the other incorporated a hidden steel door. Throughout construction the design details were refined. This allowed fulfillment of the initial desire for a seamless, finely detailed exterior."