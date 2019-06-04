Underneath the bodywork, other apprentices were working on the chassis. The added dimensions required some changes to the underpinnings of the Kodiaq for the larger Mountiaq build. Using the Kodiaq Scout model as a guideline, the students achieved an extra 10 cm (4 in) of clearance, making it 29 cm (11.4 in) in all. Several elements, including 17-in Rockstar II wheels and off-road tires were instrumental in that boost. Track width also changed because of the wheels, adding 3 cm (1.2 in). Engine power was then added, using a 2.0-liter gasoline engine outputting 140 kW (188 hp).