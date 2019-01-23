The interior is very much what the Apéro is all about, and here the design shines. The highlight, of course, is the electrically operated retractable roof that can open during driving as well as at standstill, creating a breezy open-air sitting area to be enjoyed both on the highway and at camp. With its four seats and folding dining tables, the area is not only an airy driving cockpit, but an open-air dining deck, campground lounge and night-sky observatory. The driver and front passenger seats swivel around when the engine is off but automatically lock into forward-facing position when the ignition fires up.