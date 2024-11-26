© 2024 New Atlas
Sleep

Modular sleep-aid system is set to rock your bed like never before

By Ben Coxworth
November 26, 2024
Modular sleep-aid system is set to rock your bed like never before
The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker's gentle side-to-side motion is claimed to "enhance sleep quality, deepen slow-wave sleep, and promote better mental and physical health"
The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker's gentle side-to-side motion is claimed to "enhance sleep quality, deepen slow-wave sleep, and promote better mental and physical health"
View 3 Images
The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker's gentle side-to-side motion is claimed to "enhance sleep quality, deepen slow-wave sleep, and promote better mental and physical health"
1/3
The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker's gentle side-to-side motion is claimed to "enhance sleep quality, deepen slow-wave sleep, and promote better mental and physical health"
The standard setup, consisting of one powered slider and three unpowered units – additional unpowered sliders can be ordered for beds with more than four legs
2/3
The standard setup, consisting of one powered slider and three unpowered units – additional unpowered sliders can be ordered for beds with more than four legs
Rocking speed can be set from 3 to 20 seconds per oscillation – the system can also be set to run for different amounts of time, and to kick in when it detects user restlessness
3/3
Rocking speed can be set from 3 to 20 seconds per oscillation – the system can also be set to run for different amounts of time, and to kick in when it detects user restlessness
View gallery - 3 images

One of the best things about sleeping on a train is the gentle rocking motion that lulls you off to la-la land. Well, the Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker brings that same motion to people's beds, with a lot more oomph than its predecessors.

We first heard about the original Modular Bed Rocker back in 2019.

Made by Arizona company Ensven, that system consisted of four slider modules that were placed under the four legs of the user's existing bed. Motors in two of those modules gently pushed the bed from side to side, with the other two unpowered modules simply sliding along with them.

In an upgraded second version of the system, the number of powered sliders dropped to just one. This change was made in order to reduce complexity and eliminate the possibility of multiple powered sliders falling out of sync with one another.

That brings us to version 3, which was announced this week.

The standard setup, consisting of one powered slider and three unpowered units – additional unpowered sliders can be ordered for beds with more than four legs
The standard setup, consisting of one powered slider and three unpowered units – additional unpowered sliders can be ordered for beds with more than four legs

The motor in its powered slider is 40% more powerful than that of the 2, allowing it to rock a bed/user weight of up to 1,200 lb (544 kg) – that said, we're told that it's been successfully taken up to 1,500 lb (680 kg). The added power reportedly keeps the setup from occasionally stalling, which was a problem that some users had with the previous two models.

The 3 additionally offers multiple movement modes. Along with the standard Rock mode there's also Interval, in which it alternates between rocking and still cycles; Random, in which the rocking speed changes from time to time; and Shake, where the rocking motion is relatively fast (its top speed is three seconds per oscillation).

We're told that Shake was requested by parents of children with conditions such as autism, who often need some sort of vigorous body motion in order to fall asleep.

Rocking speed can be set from 3 to 20 seconds per oscillation – the system can also be set to run for different amounts of time, and to kick in when it detects user restlessness
Rocking speed can be set from 3 to 20 seconds per oscillation – the system can also be set to run for different amounts of time, and to kick in when it detects user restlessness

Other improvements over the 1 and 2 include an autostart system that kicks in when it detects user restlessness; an improved pushbutton user interface; and optional larger sliders for use with a wider range of bed frames.

The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker will be available via the company website starting on Nov. 28th, priced at US$650. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Ensven 3 - Smart Modular Bed Rocker - For Deeper Sleep

Source: Ensven

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

SleepBedSleepingMotion
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!