Modular sleep-aid system is set to rock your bed like never before

One of the best things about sleeping on a train is the gentle rocking motion that lulls you off to la-la land. Well, the Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker brings that same motion to people's beds, with a lot more oomph than its predecessors.

We first heard about the original Modular Bed Rocker back in 2019.

Made by Arizona company Ensven, that system consisted of four slider modules that were placed under the four legs of the user's existing bed. Motors in two of those modules gently pushed the bed from side to side, with the other two unpowered modules simply sliding along with them.

In an upgraded second version of the system, the number of powered sliders dropped to just one. This change was made in order to reduce complexity and eliminate the possibility of multiple powered sliders falling out of sync with one another.

That brings us to version 3, which was announced this week.

The standard setup, consisting of one powered slider and three unpowered units – additional unpowered sliders can be ordered for beds with more than four legs Ensven

The motor in its powered slider is 40% more powerful than that of the 2, allowing it to rock a bed/user weight of up to 1,200 lb (544 kg) – that said, we're told that it's been successfully taken up to 1,500 lb (680 kg). The added power reportedly keeps the setup from occasionally stalling, which was a problem that some users had with the previous two models.

The 3 additionally offers multiple movement modes. Along with the standard Rock mode there's also Interval, in which it alternates between rocking and still cycles; Random, in which the rocking speed changes from time to time; and Shake, where the rocking motion is relatively fast (its top speed is three seconds per oscillation).

We're told that Shake was requested by parents of children with conditions such as autism, who often need some sort of vigorous body motion in order to fall asleep.

Rocking speed can be set from 3 to 20 seconds per oscillation – the system can also be set to run for different amounts of time, and to kick in when it detects user restlessness Ensven

Other improvements over the 1 and 2 include an autostart system that kicks in when it detects user restlessness; an improved pushbutton user interface; and optional larger sliders for use with a wider range of bed frames.

The Ensven 3 Modular Bed Rocker will be available via the company website starting on Nov. 28th, priced at US$650. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Ensven 3 - Smart Modular Bed Rocker - For Deeper Sleep

Source: Ensven

