If you're lost or injured in the wilderness, there's a good chance that there won't be cellular coverage where you are – that means you can't just phone for help. Your smartphone may still get you found, however, thanks to a new app designed at Spain's Universidad de Alicante.

When the app is activated by the user, it periodically emits a Wi-Fi signal that acts as a distress beacon which can be detected over a distance of several kilometers. The signal contains information such as the user's GPS coordinates, along with a text message such as "I am injured" or "I am disoriented."

To pick up the signal, rescue crews will require a small antenna-equipped receptor device that connects to a smartphone of their own.

"There is no system in the world that uses Wi-Fi signals to geo-locate a smartphone," says project leader Prof. José Ángel Berná. "There are devices that allow you to detect mobile phone signals from a smartphone and pinpoint its location through triangulation, but it costs around €80,000 [about US$95,629] and requires the use of a helicopter."

By contrast, if enough crews buy and use the receptor device, it could end up costing approximately €600 ($717).