Citizen unveils its first all-digital smartwatch, the CZ Smart

Classic watchmaker Citizen has long been focused on the past, but now it’s embracing modern technology a bit more. The CZ Smart isn't Citizen's first smartwatch, but is the company’s first to sport an all-digital display, bringing a suite of familiar apps and functions to the traditional design.

At a glance the CZ Smart looks a lot like Citizen’s usual mens’ range, with a solid bezel, black anodized aluminum top ring and buttons and dials on the side. But for the first time that doesn’t surround a static analog face – it’s a 1.28 in touchscreen AMOLED display. That digital face can be customized to display several different dials, such as Active, Dashboard, Neo and Retro, which all crib design details from Citizen’s back catalog.

Like any smartwatch, the CZ Smart can do more than just tell the time. It’s running Google’s Wear OS, so it can display all the usual apps like alarms, calendars, contacts, a stopwatch, and timer. A built-in speaker and microphone allow the wearer to answer phone calls, receive notifications about text messages and emails, and ask the Google Assistant questions.

The CZ Smart can connect to phones or headphones via Bluetooth, the internet via Wi-Fi, GPS for navigation, and NFC to make contact-free payments through Google Pay. There’s also a heart rate monitor, accelerometer and gyroscope that all works with Google Fit and other apps to track your steps, sleep, activity and workouts.

Citizen reports that battery life is more than 24 hours, and it can be quickly recharged to 80 percent within 40 minutes. The CZ Smart is water-resistant to 30 m (98 ft), and it’s compatible with both Android and iPhone devices.

The CZ Smart costs US$395, and it’s currently available for preorder, with shipping due by December 14.

Source: Citizen via BusinessWire