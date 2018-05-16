Vinyl music is riding the crest of a popularity wave at the moment, with Nielsen Music recently confirming growth in the US for the 12th consecutive year. While there are many affordable turntables available on which to play new and old singles and albums, heading into audiophile territory can quickly prove to be a very costly exercise. Particularly when you find that your high-end turntable doesn't work out of the box, needing additional components like a tonearm, a cartridge or even a power supply. The UK's SME has you covered with its complete Synergy solution.