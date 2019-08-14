Snapchat Spectacles 3 bring dual cameras for adding 3D to your photos and videosView gallery - 2 images
Having launched two previous editions of its camera-enabled shades, Snapchat parent company Snap has unveiled the Snapchat Spectacles 3 for recording social media moments on the go – and this time they can capture photos and videos in 3D.
That ability to snap in three dimensions is made possible by the addition of an extra camera. The Snapchat Spectacles 3 glasses now come with two high definition cameras, one on each side of the frame. As before, photos and videos get wirelessly synced back to your phone, where they can be edited and posted to Snapchat.
Snap is also pushing the potential for augmented reality enhancements with the latest version of its wearable, AR elements like objects or cartoon characters can be dropped into scenes, as with the main Snapchat app itself.
As on the earlier Spectacles, the cameras light up when recording as a privacy feature: you won't be able to record someone standing in front of you without them knowing about it. The frame, meanwhile, has been upgraded to high-strength stainless steel, and carbon (black) and mineral (a sandy shade) are the color choices.
A charging case is included as before, which Snap says can hold up to four Spectacles charges to keep your snapping going while you're away from a power socket. Snap hasn't said how long the new Spectacles themselves last between charges. There's 4 GB of storage on board, capable of holding around 100 videos or 1,200 photos.
While the Snapchat Spectacles have never threatened to take off in terms of sales (see if you can remember ever having seen someone wearing them), they have nevertheless been one of the best devices of this type available. If you want glasses that can record video and take photos – they're certainly better looking and more affordable than Google Glass.
The price might put a lot of Snapchatters off this time around – version 2 of the Spectacles (which are still on sale) retail for US$150, while version 3 is selling for a hefty $380. That's a lot of cash to part with for a social media accessory, and unlike the previous edition, the new Spectacles aren't waterproof.
Pre-orders for the Snapchat Spectacles 3 are open now and Snap says that shipping starts "this Fall" in the Northern Hemisphere, though we don't have an exact date.
Product page: Snapchat Spectacles 3
